South Africa: The Ndlovu Youth Choir's First International Performance After AGT Was a Sold-Out Show

Johannesburg — The Ndlovu Youth Choir just had their first international gig after taking part in America's Got Talent, and it was a sold-out show.

The choir, who made it to the finals of the US TV show, were met with cheers and praise when they recently returned to South Africa.

Their stay on local soil was short-lived, though, as half of the group flew to the Netherlands for a performance.

The other half remained in SA where they got to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

According to a post shared on their Facebook page, the choir's Netherland's show was a massive success.

"Sold out performance in Utrecht. The audience went crazy and we absolutely loved every minute of it!" they wrote.

