Kenya: Catholic Church Now Bans Cash Donations From Political Leaders

6 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

The Catholic Church has banned cash donations by politicians, saying said all donations will now be done electronically or via cheques

This was agreed on during the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) that was held on Saturday at the Catholic National Shrine in Subukia Nakuru County.

According to their chairperson, Archbishop Phillip Anyolo, contributions to the church by leaders, politicians and well-wishers will only be made electronically through banks and mobile money transfer technology.

This, the church leaders said, will help regulate the monies that come into the church.

They also agreed that no politician will address worshippers in all the Catholic Churches across the country.

"Our churches will not be used as political platforms or for any other motive other than for the worship of God," said Bishop Anyolo.

Bishop Anyolo also said the bishops have also resolved that it will be mandatory for all Catholic Church branches in Kenya to keep records of all the people who donate monies to the respective churches.

Anyone who wants to offer a church leader a gift worth more than Sh 50,000 will have to write a letter to the church's top leadership revealing why he or she wants to gift the church leader.

They should also explain the source of the money that bought the gift.

Churches in Kenya have been divided on the matter of receiving cash donation from politicians.

In June the Anglican Church of Kenya, through its Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit, banned donations made to the church by politicians.

