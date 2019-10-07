South Africa: The Unit Trust Industry Is About to Be Revolutionised

analysis

The South African unit trust industry is plagued by manual processes, outdated technologies and remains light on disclosure. This is something blockchain can help. The country's first blockchain-backed trading platform will not only bring automation to an entire life cycle of unit trusts transactions, from order placement through to the settlement and payment, but will afford more people access to a wider selection of unit trusts.

Local stock exchange ZAR X aims to go live with its distributed settlement system for unit trusts by the end of the year. ZARX is currently in negotiation with a diverse selection of asset managers to take up the cause.

The technology allows for the unit trusts and cash to be digitally replicated as tokens on the same ledger, which allows for immediate trading, settlement and payments to reflect in real-time once the fund NAV is published.

"This alleviates common friction points that exist today, including areas such as reconciliation and settlement, which are resolved automatically with all transactions being performed in the same environment," says ZARX CEO Etienne Nel.

In contrast to the current legacy approach of having administrators/Linked Investment Service Providers (LISPs) manually manage ownership of the fund's unit-holders, and with every...