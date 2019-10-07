South Africa: Soweto Police Station Still Without Rape Kits

While South Africa undergoes unspeakable levels of gender-based violence, the country's police services continue to operate without the rape kits needed to collect evidence from victims, if there is to be any chance of prosecution.

A doctor, who asked to remain anonymous and who works at the Nthabiseng Thuthuzela Centre at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, told Maverick Citizen that last week she had seen a patient who she suspected was a victim of sexual abuse. When they called Naledi police station, they were told that the police there had no rape kits available.

Rape kits are used to collect evidence from people who have been sexually abused. There is a kit for children and one for adults.

A few days later, the operational manager at the Thuthuzela Centre, who asked not to be named, denied that the centre had challenges in supporting victims due to a lack of rape kits at police stations.

"No, that is not true. We have never experienced such problems. If one police station doesn't have a rape kit, they borrow from another police station," she said.

Later, the same manager said the Thuthuzela Centre had been visited by two representatives from SAPS, who told them...