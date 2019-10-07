South Africa: David Versus the Goliaths - a Whistle-Blower's Ongoing Battle to Hold SA's Financial and Legal System Accountable

7 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Dale T. Mckinley

In a society that values principle, honesty and accountability things should not be this way.

Hitjevi Tjiroze is not a household name in South Africa but it should be.

Why? Because much of his single-handed, years-long battle with sections of South Africa's financial and legal system is representative of the experiences of so many whistle-blowers as well as so much that is wrong in our country.

Tjiroze's story is a long and complicated one, so let's summarise the main parts.

It all started back in 2011 when Tjiroze was redeployed and promoted by his employer, Sanlam, from Windhoek to Johannesburg where he took up the position of a legal, compliance and business support manager. After three years of productive and well-received work (formally recognised by Sanlam), he did what any honest and principled person/employee should do when coming across possible impropriety and/or illegality - he blew the whistle.

In this case, Tjiroze, consistent with his position as a legal and compliance manager, had throughout 2014, discovered and reported on several legal and financial improprieties and infringements of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act (FAIS) involving Sanlam insurance representatives. Meetings were subsequently held with the concerned parties and superiors, and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

