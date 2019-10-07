South Africa: 'PRASA Is On the Road to Recovery'

document

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) replies to an article in Daily Maverick titled 'Prasa board gives itself a high five amid collapsing train services and deserting customers', written by Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

The article contains many factual inaccuracies that we believe could have been avoided if Prasa had been engaged with before it was published. Prasa requests a retraction of the whole article or correction of the incorrect facts which are material to the entire article.

Prasa would like to submit the correct facts as follows:

1. Daily Maverick, in its article, states that, "The board's term expired today, Monday 30 September 2019."

That is incorrect, the term of the board did not end on 30 September 2019; the shareholders' letter states that the term of the board ends on 31 October 2019, or on the appointment of the new board.

2. Daily Maverick claims that at the AGM held on 26 September the Prasa board presented to the deputy minister of transport a document titled "Highlights of Board Achievements in the 2018/9 Financial Year".

The Prasa board presented the annual report containing the annual performance report and the annual financial statements at the AGM as is required....