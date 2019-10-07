South Africa: To Split or Not to Split - the DA's (And the ANC's) Dilemma

6 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

Developments over the weekend highlighted tensions in the DA, which could split up before the ANC.

The possible re-entrance of Helen Zille into a DA leadership position will be interpreted by many as undermining of the party's leader, Mmusi Maimane, and will fan speculation that the DA is about to split. At the same time, there is the perennial question of whether tensions within the ANC are so high that fracture in that party is also on the cards. But it would be foolish to underestimate the dynamics that keep these two parties together and could keep them intact for some time.

Zille's decision to contest the position of federal chair in the DA is likely to be seen by many voters as a pointed challenge to the leadership of Maimane. She herself has spoken about principle and requests from DA members for her to make herself available, but voters may not see it like that. Instead, it will be painted, by the ANC and many others, as if the older white woman has to come back to "rescue" the party from the younger black man.

The DA, like many other organisations, finds racial dynamics difficult to deal with. One...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Scores of Russian Mercenaries Killed in Libya - Reports
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.