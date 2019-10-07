South Africa: Xenophobia Fuelled By Minister Motsoaledi's Scapegoating

6 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Abigail Dawson, Sally Gandar and Sharon S Ekambaram

President Cyril Ramaphosa has recently made a welcome commitment to take measures to prevent a recurrence of deadly xenophobia and to ensure that South Africans and our neighbouring states act lawfully in addressing the migration crisis. One person he should talk to is his Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi.

In a recent address to the parliamentary portfolio committee on the performance of the Department of Home Affairs, Minister Aaron Motsoaledi made several disturbing comments -- indicating a worrying lack of understanding of the core mandate of the department as the custodian of refugee protection in South Africa.

In his diatribe against asylum seekers, Motsoaledi questioned why there are so many African asylum seekers when, in his view, there are no conflicts on the continent. He also complained about the negative media reporting on the dismal state of the asylum system, claiming the SABC was harassing department officials about corruption and inefficiencies at the refugee reception office in Pretoria.

Perhaps most worrying was Motsoaledi's criticism of the South African courts' rulings to prevent the unlawful return of people to countries where they face persecution and to allow asylum seekers to work and operate businesses while waiting for the department...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Human Rights
Migration
Refugees
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Scores of Russian Mercenaries Killed in Libya - Reports
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.