Rwanda: Relocation of Parastatals Fuels Optimism in Secondary Cities

Expectations are high among businesses and upcountry towns that are set to host some parastatals following a recent decision to relocate some agencies to secondary cities.

The relocation is part of the resolutions of the 15th Leadership Retreat of 2018, aimed to spur the development of secondary cities.

The move was later approved in the July 29 Cabinet meeting.

Residents are excited about the move, saying that it will significantly improve their living conditions.

"Employees of those institutions will stay in Musanze and look for houses to rent while some might build their own; this is an added value because we will be benefiting as we will be the suppliers of items needed," said Eric Habinshuti, a Musanze city-based house broker.

The six secondary cities include Musanze in Northern Province, Nyagatare in Eastern Province, Huye and Muhanga in Southern Province, and Rubavu and Rusizi in Western Province.

In Musanze, property developers expect demand for office and residential space to improve as a result.

In addition, residents say that the relocation of government institutions brings services closer to the ordinary people and save the resources and time spend on traveling for long-distance looking for services offered by those institutions.

Officials in Musanze said that all is set for the district to successfully accommodate the parastatals.

The district vice mayor in charge of Economic Development, Andrew Mpuhwe Rucyahana, said the move will fuel urban and inclusive development.

"For instance, in Musanze city we have several entrepreneurs who own commercial complexes. Some of those buildings will be used as offices for those institutions," he said. "We are also aware of several residents whose houses are rented cheaply because the demand is low. However, with the presence of employees of those institutions, we believe that those challenges will be addressed."

Institutions to be relocated to Musanze District include the National Itorero Commission (NIC), the National Unity and Reconciliation Commission (NURC), and the Rwanda Demobilisation and Reintegration Commission (RDRC).

Rucyahana challenged the private sector to seize the business opportunities brought about by the relocation.

Claver Gatete, the Minister for Infrastructure, recently said that the government has until December to finalize plans for the institutions' relocation, explaining that some of them will occupy already existing public buildings.

Besides institutions that will be relocated to Musanze, others such as the Rwanda Agriculture Development Board (RAB), the Higher Education Council (HEC), the Institute of National Museums of Rwanda (INMR), many services of the National Industrial and Research Development Agency (NIRDA), and the Workforce Development Authority (WDA) will be moved to Huye District.

While Muhanga District will be the new home for the Rwanda Cooperatives Agency (RCA) and the Rwanda Management Institute, while the National Rehabilitation Service (NRS) will be relocated to Karongi District.