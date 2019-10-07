Rwanda: Meet Rwanda's Young 'Green Fighter'

interview

At 23, Grace Ineza Umuhoza owns a non-government organization dedicated to the safety and protection of the environment. Her NGO, which boasts 12 staff members and more than 50 volunteers, is known as Green Fighter (perhaps to reflect her personal commitment to the environment). All of them are youth, she says, and one participated in last month’s climate strikes in New York that sought to rally world leaders to take concrete measures to reverse the effects of climate change.

Umuhoza’s story is one full of challenges yet an inspiring one.

Born in 1996, she attended her primary school at APACOPE, before joining Lycée Notre Dame de Cîteaux in the capital Kigali for her secondary education. She did Physics Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) in Advanced Level.

Umuhoza, who describes herself as an environmentalist and big dreamer, would later join the University of Rwanda (UR) graduating in 2018 with a Bachelor's in Water and Environmental Engineering.

The New Times’ Lavie Mutanganshuro visited her and at the end of the interview, the two went outside her office for a photo opportunity. This is unlike many of her peers, she would decline to step on the grass for a photo pose, saying it goes against her commitment to nature.

Excerpts:

Who is Grace Ineza Umuhoza?

I am an ecofeminist; I believe in the sustainability need of the eco-system and in the power of women to induce change and development.

When did your story as an environmentalist begin?

After my secondary education, I had the option to go for civil or electrical engineering because I could see how industrialization is taking over globally. But before I could make up my mind I found out that the world is facing a major challenge of climate change, and thought I too could play my modest role in try to save our planet.

That’s how I decided to go for Environmental Engineering at the University, and that’s where my journey as an environmentalist.

Let’s talk about Green Fighter, where did the idea come from?

While at University, I had the opportunity to lead other students. And when I reached in my second year of study, I thought that I needed to acquire additional leadership skills, because I was always thinking of becoming a better environmentalist.

In 2017, I applied for the Moremi Initiative Leadership and Empowerment Development (MILEAD) Fellow Programme (in Ghana) that helps equip young women leaders with essential leadership skills. Luckily I was part of the 26 applicants selected from 2,500 applicants from 45 African countries and the Diaspora.

There, I learned how to be a good leader by being my own servant and working with others to achieve my goals.

Later in the same year, I was reading through the United Nations website and found that they had a convention to combat desertification. I realized that in that they didn’t provide room for youth to be engaged directly. From there I drafted a proposal of how I think youth in secondary schools and universities can be engaged in combating desertification directly without first passing through the Government.

Because of that idea, I was selected to participate in the first UNCCD (United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification) Youth Forum in Inner Mongolia, China, where we declared the Global Youth Initiative in the combat of desertification.

I came back with many ideas of what is needed as far as the environment is concerned, and who can one approach for help, which made me think of starting an NGO because my main drive was the well-being of people, not financial benefits. Otherwise, I would have started a company.

I approached other people with the same vision, and Green Fighter came into existence.

What kind of challenges did you face on that path?

My biggest challenge was that, in the beginning, everyone I could tell that I was going to start an NGO told me that I was out of my mind, and some even advised me to start it when I finish my studies, which I couldn’t accept.

Another big challenge came when we had already started operations and it was about convincing some government institutions and individuals to do big things, some would tell us that it’s very huge for us, but eventually, we ended up achieving them after giving it a try.

And, of course, limited finances was a challenge many times, because there are times you go to look for funds from partners and they start asking you how much you have as a base, and there was nowhere to get the money.

Later years later, what has Green Fighter achieved so far?

In April 2018, in partnership with the University of Rwanda and Nyarugenge District, we were able to educate pupils in 10 primary schools on how to take care of the environment. This was very successful because, afterward, when these children were interviewed in the media, they could tell them (journalists) things that pollute the environment.

In June 2018, we were able to help introduce the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought to Rwandans, which was the first time the day was marked in Rwanda. Because of this, we were awarded a certificate of recognition by the United Nations. Here, we were also helped by REMA (Rwanda Environment Management Authority) and GGGI (Global Green Growth Institute).

Another remarkable thing is a member of our team (at Green Fighter) had an opportunity to attend this year’s UN General Summit in New York, where she went to share the story of Less Developed Countries as far as climate change is concerned.

Last but not least, together with several partners, we were able to do general cleaning in Kimisagara Sector, Nyarugenge District, where we collected 10 sacks (of 100kg each) of plastics. This is very sad and shows that there is a need to work more closely together, as stakeholders, to get rid of these pollutants, and people should know that it’s not that hard when you have a willing heart.

Where do you see your NGO in the next five years?

What we are working to achieve in the next five years is to be the leading environment-oriented NGO in the region, and to have a global impact on the environment.

You say you are big dreamers and it has worked for you, at least in some aspects. How can other youths learn from your experience?

To move out of their comfort zones and make sure they challenge themselves to do big things.

It’s not that easy because people will tell you that you’re getting out of your mind and that you are being overambitious, but you have to make sure that your mind remains positive no matter what.

Positivity has to also go with breaking down your big vision into small goals. We, as young people, tend to be big dreamers but a good dreamer looks at how best they can realize their dreams by tracing short steps until you get to the climax of your dream. One thing that we should all be aware of is that success will find you on your way, not in bed.