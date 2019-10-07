Rwanda: Musanze Locals Killed By Assailants Laid to Rest

7 October 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Régis Umurengezi

Musanze District was on Sunday engulfed in grief as residents who were killed by assailants, on Friday, were laid to rest in a ceremony that attended by thousands of mourners.

The burial of the 14 victims took place at their matrimonial homes in Musanze, Kinigi and Nyange sectors.

The burial ceremony was attended by three Members of the Parliament, local government officials, security organs and religious leaders, among other officials.

Addressing thousands of grief-stricken mourners in Musanze Sector, the Governor of Northern Province, Jean-Marie Vianney Gatabazi, comforted the residents, saying the Government was assuring them of their security.

Gatabazi urged locals to always share information with officials on anything they suspect to pose security and safety threats.

Major Athanase Rugemintwaza, the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) the Commander of the volcano region, assured the residents of their safety stressing that security agencies have started arresting the assailants.

"This is to let you know that we will not rest until we arrest all of the attackers and bring them to book," he told the mourners. "We have captured a number of the attackers and have killed some. This is to let you know that your safety is guaranteed," added Maj. Rugemintwaza

By press time, 19 attackers had been killed while five others had been arrested.

The families of the deceased demanded justice.

