Rwanda: Team Rwanda Fail to Impress At Tour De Vendée

The national cycling team ended in a pretty unceremonious style after only one of the six riders managed to finish this year's Tour de Vendée held on Sunday, in France.

With the exception of Jean-Claude Uwizeye - who finished in 65th position - the other Team Rwanda members were part of 33 riders who failed to complete the gruesome 200km ride.

Uwizeye, 25, crossed the finish line 6 minutes and 3 seconds behind the winner, Frenchman Marc Sarreau. The Rwandan rider won Tour de Guyane in August.

In the 17-team peloton, which included two World Tour teams, Rwanda was the only national team.

Team Rwanda

Jean-Claude Uwizeye, Moise Mugisha, Didier Munyaneza, Eric Manizabayo, Samuel Mugisha and Jean-Claude Nzafashwanayo