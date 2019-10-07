South Africa: The Great Exit of the State Capture Linchpins

analysis

While the clamour for criminal prosecutions against State Capture is the key public narrative, there has been a significant exit of the linchpins and enablers, allowing the clean-out of the state to begin under the administration of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Most South Africans criticise the absence of a single criminal prosecution arising out of the many revelations of State Capture, but the exit of linchpins and enablers has allowed at least the start of state retrieval.

The impacts of exit are not yet effective enough to make a substantial difference to either the fiscus or governance, but viewed together the institutional clearing this reform has allowed is a start. Take the Cabinet: eight ministers associated with the high era of State Capture and who were either linchpins (the key to the project) or enablers (those whose silence or acquiescence played a role) are gone. They include former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba whose stint as head of public enterprises coincided with the high-water point of State...