South Africa: The Great Exit of the State Capture Linchpins

7 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

While the clamour for criminal prosecutions against State Capture is the key public narrative, there has been a significant exit of the linchpins and enablers, allowing the clean-out of the state to begin under the administration of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Most South Africans criticise the absence of a single criminal prosecution arising out of the many revelations of State Capture, but the exit of linchpins and enablers has allowed at least the start of state retrieval.

The impacts of exit are not yet effective enough to make a substantial difference to either the fiscus or governance, but viewed together the institutional clearing this reform has allowed is a start. Take the Cabinet: eight ministers associated with the high era of State Capture and who were either linchpins (the key to the project) or enablers (those whose silence or acquiescence played a role) are gone. They include former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba whose stint as head of public enterprises coincided with the high-water point of State...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Scores of Russian Mercenaries Killed in Libya - Reports
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.