South Africa: Fake Taxis Are a Death Trap - and Now Fake Ambulances Are Also On the Road

opinion

It is a matter of national concern that the Taxi Recapitalisation Scheme is being illegally abused to try to justify the fake taxis and illegal ambulances that have led to the deaths of innocent people deceived by a brand name with high international safety standards.

From reckless drivers to poor road conditions -- South Africa's road users are not safe and it would seem as though the Department of Transport is doing very little to address road safety. This is particularly evident in the panel vans that are unlawfully converted into taxis to operate on the country's roads. Just this week it emerged that that 70 new Ford Ranger vehicles had been blocked by a roadworthy test station in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, allegedly converted into passenger-carrying trucks.

The Department of Transport (DoT) has been aware of this practice and the existence of illegally converted vehicles since 2005, but has continuously failed to act decisively in impounding these vehicles, in accordance with the National Land Transport Act. It has also recently emerged that panel vans are also now illegally being converted into ambulances.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has written to Minister Fikile Mbalula to act immediately as it compromises road safety every...