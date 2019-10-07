South Africa: Fake Taxis Are a Death Trap - and Now Fake Ambulances Are Also On the Road

7 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Chris Hunsinger

It is a matter of national concern that the Taxi Recapitalisation Scheme is being illegally abused to try to justify the fake taxis and illegal ambulances that have led to the deaths of innocent people deceived by a brand name with high international safety standards.

From reckless drivers to poor road conditions -- South Africa's road users are not safe and it would seem as though the Department of Transport is doing very little to address road safety. This is particularly evident in the panel vans that are unlawfully converted into taxis to operate on the country's roads. Just this week it emerged that that 70 new Ford Ranger vehicles had been blocked by a roadworthy test station in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, allegedly converted into passenger-carrying trucks.

The Department of Transport (DoT) has been aware of this practice and the existence of illegally converted vehicles since 2005, but has continuously failed to act decisively in impounding these vehicles, in accordance with the National Land Transport Act. It has also recently emerged that panel vans are also now illegally being converted into ambulances.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has written to Minister Fikile Mbalula to act immediately as it compromises road safety every...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Scores of Russian Mercenaries Killed in Libya - Reports
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.