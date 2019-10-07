South Africa: Alex Hostel Children Split From Their Mothers

6 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Paul Mcnally

Boys seven years old and up are being kicked out of the women's hostel in Alexandra and parents are being made to find their children new homes. This is being endorsed by the local ward councillor.

The Helen Joseph Women's Hostel in Alexandra (named after the apartheid stalwart), Johannesburg is a foreboding, dilapidated structure on 4th Avenue. Women live two, sometimes four, to a small room. The quarters are cramped, they cook and clean in communal spaces and have mostly travelled from rural areas to live here for work.

Many of the hostel's women are mothers to young boys and this has become the source of a grand controversy: how does the hostel cope with an unruly and maturing population of boys? Cliff Shiko, presenter and producer of Volume's podcast Local Focus has been reporting on this issue for Alex FM. He has discovered that the hostel is facing a growing problem of misbehaving boys, their actions at times putting the lives of residents at risk. As a result, all boys (some as young as seven) are being asked to leave the hostel. This is a blanket rule imposed on all...

