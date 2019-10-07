Mozambique: Nyusi Promises 'Clean Governance'

Maputo — Bela Vista (Mozambique), 6 Oct (AIM) - Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi, campaigning for a second term of office, declared on Saturday that the next five years should be ones of "clean and good governance".

Speaking to voters in Bela Vista, capital of the southernmost district of Matutuine, Nyusi said it is the responsibility of the government to promote initiatives that help Mozambicans to prosper.

Matutuine, which borders on the South African province of Kwazulu-Natal, is best known for its tourism potential, with pristine beaches, and reserves for terrestrial and marine wildlife. But with increased tourism, come problems - notably an increase in traffic accidents on the recently rebuilt road from Maputo to the resort of Ponta de Ouro.

That road, plus the suspension bridge over the Bay of Maputo linking the centre of the capital to the outlying district of Katembe, has greatly increased the flow of vehicles through Matutuine. This has led to the deaths of road users, including children.

"When I inaugurated the bridge and the road (in November 2018), I said these infrastructures should not be at the service of death", said Nyusi. "We shall have to strengthen safety measures. Some people drink, particularly at the weekends, and then take to the wheel, instead of using the public transport which is available thanks to the investments made by the government in partnership with the private sector".

Nyusi also expressed his concern in preventing wild animals, such as elephants, from leaving the Maputo Special Reserve in Matutuine, and damaging local farmers' crops. "The fencing of our reserve is crucial so that the animals do not cause damage", he said.

He summarising the achievements made by his government over the past five years, including the paving of the main roads in Bela Visa, the expansion of the electricity grid, and the building of new schools and sources of clean water,

"We don't just talk, we act", Nyusi said. "We promised to pave the roads in the town and we kept the promise. As for water supply, we even dug reservoirs to retain this resource".