Mozambique: Mdm Denies Resignation of Zambezia Candidate

6 October 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Quelimane (Mozambique), 6 Oct (AIM) - The Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM) has denied rumours that its candidate for governor of the central Mozambican province of Zambezia, Luis Boavida, has resigned, or has even re-joined the main opposition party, Renamo.

The MDM Zambezia spokesperson, Victorino Francisco, denied the rumours at a Saturday press conference in the provincial capital, Quelimane. The stories circulating on some social media that Boavida had resigned were untrue, he declared categorically.

"The authors of this farce circulating on social media are simply trying to damage the image of the MDM in the province", he said.

"It's not true, and we completely distance ourselves from this claim", declared Francisco. "The truth is that the head of our list for the provincial assembly is travelling through all the districts and all the localities to transmit our election manifesto under the flag of the MDM".

Boavida's campaign, however, has been eclipsed, in terms of media coverage, by his two main rivals, the current mayor of Quelimane, and Renamo candidate, Manuel de Araujo, and the candidate of the ruling Frelimo Party, Pio Matos, who is Araujo's predecessor as mayor of Quelimane.

Francisco declared "our party is free to define strategies for its campaign, but it's complicated to take journalists to the various places where our candidate has been explaining his election manifesto".

Boavida was an outspoken parliamentary deputy for Renamo from 1995 to 2008, but defected to the MDM when this party was founded in 2009. For a brief period he was MDM general secretary.

