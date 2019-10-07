South Africa: Remembering All South Africa's Fallen World War II Heroes

South Africans, especially young people, must never forget where they come from and the history of the country, says the last of the Rivonia trialists. Denis Goldberg on Sunday introduced an exhibition that focused on the lives of the colonies and the conscripts of WWII, many of whom went nameless and forgotten in history books.

"A lot of our young people, when they talk about 'we still live under apartheid' -- it's nonsense. Young people go to school, go to university -- their parents go to work and come home, they're not arrested under the pass laws," said Denis Goldberg, the last remaining Rivonia Trialist, on Sunday in Cape Town.

At an introduction to an exhibition titled Forgotten Liberators, he said young people needed to understand their history, the history of South Africa and where we find ourselves in a political climate of hatred and intolerance.

The exhibition was brought to South Africa by the Denis Goldberg Legacy Foundation. The exhibition is housed at the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation at the Old Granary Building in Cape Town. It will be on until the end of the year.

Subtitled Third World in World War II, it focuses on not...