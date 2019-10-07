Gabon: President Bongo Makes Rare Public Appearance

Photo: Foreiign and Commonwealth Office/Flickr
Ali Bongo Ondimba, President of Gabon, speaking at the Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference in London on October 11, 2018.
7 October 2019
Cape Town — Gabonese President Ali Bongo made a surprise appearance at a stadium in the country's capital Libreville on Saturday October 5, 2019, Bloomberg reports.

Bongo had a stroke almost a year ago, and there have been recurring questions over his fitness to govern.

The rare public appearance took place as his head of cabinet Brice Laccruche Alihanga wrapped up a tour of the country.

Bongo suffered the stroke while attending a conference in Saudi Arabia, and spent months recovering abroad before returning to the capital.

Bongo appeared in front of the crowd with Alihanga and his wife, Sylvia Bongo.

