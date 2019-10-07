Nigeria: House Member Proposes 'Too Old to Run' Bill

Abuja — House of Representatives member representing Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala federal constituency of Imo State, Hon. Bede Eke, has assured Nigerians that he would lead the campaign for 'Too Old to Run', and will also sponsor the bill when the National Assembly eventually proposes further amendments to the Nigerian Constitution.

When that is done, the lawmaker said he would seek the enactment of a law to prevent septuagenarians and octogenarians from participating in elections for the office of president of Nigeria.

Eke, who made the disclosure at the weekend while chatting with journalists, said the proposed legislation, which would be an advancement on the recently passed 'Not Too Young to Run' law, would bar persons above 70 to 80 from contesting for the position of president in order to help inject new blood into leadership in the country.

According to the Imo State lawmaker, who is in the House on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), since Nigerians celebrated the 'Not Too Young to Run' bill, the country should also introduce 'Too Old to Run' bill.

Asked if he intends to move the motion for an amendment, Eke responded in the affirmative.

According to him, "When you look at events now and in other countries like France, we believe we can get a young vibrant man to lead this country.

"It is a personal decision, and that is my opinion. You cannot tell me that what a man in his 50s can do that a man in his 80s can do the same. It is not possible! This is nature!"

He said the idea of sponsoring a bill to checkmate old people from vying for the presidency "is an area I should be looking at," adding that "if you get to a certain age, you should not be bothering to lead anymore."

On the proposed bill, he said: "If it sails through, once you are 80, you should not run for president; however, that it is not targeted at anybody, but just because we want to inject fresh blood into the system."

The lawmaker also canvassed for more devolution of powers from the centre to the states, saying: "For me, people talk about devolution of powers maybe that will help us succeed in making sure that we reduce the power at the centre."

He particularly harped on the need to introduce state police to complement the federal police and ensure better security of lives and property in the country.

On the continued clamour for South-east presidency in 2023, Eke said: "Yes, we want it. I am of the opinion that we should be given a chance. Talk about late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Aguyi Ironsi; we have not been given any chance at the presidency. We talk about three major geopolitical zones-Hausa and Yoruba have had their chances but what about the Igbo? Even if it's only on the marginalisation we are crying of, why not give it to us?

"If we have the slot for the presidency, it would go a long way in addressing the clamour for Biafra.