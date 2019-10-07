Nigeria: Mining - Nigeria Understudies South Africa to Avoid Pitfalls

7 October 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Kasim Sumaina

Abuja — The federal government yesterday said it's currently understudying its South Africa counterpart in the areas of environmental degradation and how mining could be properly done without destroying the environment.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Olamilekan Adegbite, stated that the agreement reached at the just-concluded 9th Session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (NSABNC) would open a new chapter in the country's mining industry and further bolster the two countries' relationship.

Adegbite said the meeting was timely and mutually-beneficial as it provided opportunity for the two countries to discuss cooperation in different sectors, particularly mines and steel.

The minister, in a statement by his Director of Press, Mr. Godwin Opkara, added that both countries acknowledged that they needed to work together, noting that "South Africa just discovered crude oil and they need our experience in terms of petroleum exploration especially offshore while they are very advanced in mining and we are learning from them to avoid pitfalls that they had."

According to him, Nigeria needed to understand the steps they are taking, especially in terms of environmental degradation, and how mining could be properly done without damaging the environment, adding that it's really a symbiotic relationship.

He stressed that Nigeria and its South Africa counterpart had in October 1999 established a Bi-National Commission (BNC) called Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (NSABNC) as a mechanism for a sustaining bi-lateral high-level dialogue to promote and increase cooperation in diplomatic, economic, security and other areas of mutual interest.

The commission was established, to among other goals, promote and coordinate foreign policy, economic, commercial, technical, social and cultural co-operation between the governments; to address the areas of mutual interest or concern and develop strategies towards tackling these issues with assistance and coordination from both governments.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Mining
West Africa
Nigeria
Southern Africa
Business
South Africa
Environment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Scores of Russian Mercenaries Killed in Libya - Reports
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.