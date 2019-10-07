South Africa: '100%' Kolisi Raring to Go Again

Cape Town — Siya Kolisi will lead out the Springboks for the second time in five days on Tuesday - and he's delighted to have regained full fitness to be able to do it.

"Physically I feel good," he said on the eve of the Springboks' final Pool B match against Canada in the port city of Kobe.

"My body feels good and I'm really glad to get more minutes. I've been injured for quite a bit but the form is getting better and better and 100 percent I prefer to play - it just feels better.

"Sometimes a break is good but at my union we never come off a break very well so I just prefer playing the whole time.

"I put a lot of pressure on myself and I expect a lot of myself and I'm always looking for work on the field - to do a bit more - because the guys are doing well and it's contagious. My fitness levels have got back up so hopefully I can do better again tomorrow."

Kolisi will form a new back row with Kwagga Smith and Francois Louw , with the latter excited about the prospect of finding some chemistry.

"I'm looking forward to playing alongside Siya and Kwagga," said Louw. "I think we're all essentially No 6s so it's an interesting combination! These days I find myself playing at No 8 quite a lot which is a role I also really enjoy.

"They both bring a dynamic game; I've played a lot of rugby with Siya over my career so I know what he is all about; not so much with Kwagga, but I'm very pleased for him that he has made the step up into the Springbok side and established himself.

"He is a tough player, a Springbok Sevens player so he brings a different dynamic to the back row. He is good in the loose play but also likes to get stuck into the tight stuff.

"I'm sure we'll complement each other where we can and make up for others' weaknesses where they are and hopefully put together a good performance."

The Springboks are heavily favoured to beat Canada and advance to the playoff stages of the competition with Kolisi reflecting the on the honour of leading South Africa.

"I'm really honoured and it's a huge privilege for me to be Springbok captain," he said, "but it has been all work so far and I've not had a moment to sit and think about it too much.

"But I know what it means to me and my family and I'm really proud but I'm also really grateful to the guys that I have around me to help me out.

"Captaincy for me is not specifically an individual's job - if you've got great leaders around you, why not use them? I know that there's going to be tough calls - and I will make them - but I always get help if I need help.

"That's the way I do things because I don't believe I know everything. After the tournament is done I'll probably have a sit and think about it, but for now there's a job to do and that's what I'm focusing on."

Kick-off is at 12:15 (SA time) on Tuesday.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Warrick Gelant, 13 Damian de Allende, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Sbu Nkosi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Francois Louw, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Vincent Koch, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Handre Pollard, 23 Willie le Roux

Canada

15 Andrew Coe; 14 Jeff Hassler, 13 Conor Trainor, 12 Ciaran Hearn, 11 DTH van der Merwe; 10 Peter Nelson, 9 Phil Mack; 8 Tyler Ardron (captain), 7 Matt Heaton, 6 Lucas Rumball; 5 Kyle Baillie, 4 Evan Olmstead; 3 Jake Ilnicki, 2 Andrew Quattrin, 1 Hubert Buydens

Substitutes: 16 Benoit Piffero, 17 Djustice Sears-Duru, 18 Matt Tierney, 19 Josh Larsen, 20 Michael Sheppard, 21 Jamie Mackenzie, 22 Shane O'Leary, 23 Guiseppe du Toit

- SA Rugby

Sport24