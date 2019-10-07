Nigeria: NLC Denies ASUU Split, Says There's Only One ASUU Recognised By Law

Abuja — The Organized Labour yesterday denied knowledge of any splitted group in the ranks of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, declaring that there is only one ASUU recognised by law.

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba said that there have been attempts in the past to use some individuals to cause problems in ASUU but such attempts had never succeeded.

On his part, the General Secretary of NLC, Comrade Emma Ugbaja said although people were entitled to form a union, the trade union laws specified steps to follow, adding that there was no information available to the NLC that there was another ASUU group in the country.

Speaking to Vanguard on telephone, the NLC President who is in Geneva for Labour matter said, "Such situation (splinter group in ASUU) does not exist. I am aware that efforts have been made to undermine ASUU which has not succeeded.

" ASUU has no splinter group. If there is, let them disclose their names and also which universities they belong to. That (new group) is not something that is known to us.

"Even in the past during the military era, a lot of efforts including prescription were made but that has not succeeded because this is a union of intellectuals and that is an effort that had been put in place but it had never succeeded.

"ASUU remains one entity and they have continued to work together. No splinter group exist. These are just possibly individuals coming together to achieve a purpose. Many people claim what they are not.

"In this case, ASUU has been there for more than 40 years. It has undergone different challenges and different attacks and it has been able to remain together. There is no splinter group."

Also commenting on the alleged formation, the General Secretary of NLC, Comrade Ugbaja said," To the best of my knowledge, we are not aware and we have not got any information from our affiliates.

"People are entitled to form a union but the trade union law is clear on formation of unions. This is a country built on law and running on rule of law process.

"Trade Union is not established by people that are angry with their leadership. If you are angry with the leadership of Nigeria, you don't form another Nigeria, you go and contest election."

Vanguard Nigeria News