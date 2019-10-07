Tanzania: Cable Cars Plan On Mt Kilimanjaro Here to Stay, Kanyasu

6 October 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sunday News Reporter

DEPUTY Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Mr Constantine Kanyasu, has maintained that the plan to pursue the use of cable cars at Mt Kilimanjaro is there to stay.

Mr Kanyasu observed that the goal is to boost the number of tourists who visit the country to climb the mountain from the current 50,000 tourist to a million annually.

He referred to the existing statistics which shows a large number of tourists visiting the country include the elderly, who in most cases fail to climb the mountain due to old age.

The Deputy Minister made the remarks when he was receiving a team of prominent artistes who were accompanied by the Minister responsible, Dr Hamisi Kigwangalla after their descent from the mountain through the Marangu gate.

The activity is part of a campaign dubbed "Twenzetu Kileleni" which was initiated by Minister Kigwangalla. He however assured tour guides and operators operating at the mountain that the kick start of the cable cars will not in any way affect their work, but will further increase jobs.

Elaborating on the functions of the cable cars, he disclosed that the gadgets will only be used in areas which do not require people to cross on foot while climbing the mountain.

He identified some of the relevant parties who will be using the cable cars to include children, people with disabilities, the elderly and researchers and not tourists who plan to explore the mountain as an adventure.

