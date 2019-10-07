Kenya: Simiu, Jelagat Win Eldoret Half Marathon

6 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bernard Rotich

Daniel Simiu and Nancy Jelagat are the winners of this year's Family Bank Eldoret Half Marathon.

Both athletes, who took home Sh350,000, braced chilly conditions before breaking from the leading packs to win their respective races.

Simiu, who missed a chance to represent Kenya in the ongoing World Championships in Doha in 5000m, said he has moved on and is now eyeing a place in Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games.

Fresh from winning Kisii 10km road race last weekend, Simiu carried his form to Eldoret where he clocked one hour and three minutes to finish ahead of second-placed Moses Kibet (63:38) who hails from Uganda. Andrew Kipkemboi was third in 63:44.

"After missing a chance to represent Kenya in the World Championships in 5000m, I decided to continue training hard and I'm happy I won today's race," said Simiu who revealed he will participate in the Standard Chartered Marathon on October 27.

Jelagat took control of the women's race early breaking away at the 5km mark to win in one hour, 12 minutes and four seconds ahead of Deborah Samum who timed 72:45 while Marion Kibor was third in 75:05.

"The course was tough but I was prepared to win the race after good preparations back in Iten where I have been training. I was using the race to gauge my performance ahead of Standard Chartered Marathon later this month," said Jelagat.

Family Bank Group chairman Dr Wilfred Kiboro said that the bank will continue supporting the race as they seek to increase cash prizes for the winners.

"We will continue supporting the athletes in this race and next year we want to make it big. We want to increase the prize money so that we can attract international athletes," said Kiboro.

Uasin Gishu County governor Jackson Mandago urged the athletes to continue running clean and avoid influence from few people who want to ruin the sport.

"I want to ask athletes to continue running clean and avoid prohibited substances that is tainting our name as Kenyans," said Mandago.

SELECTED RESULTS

21km men

1. Daniel Simiu - 63:00

2. Moses Kibet - 63:38

3. Andrew Kipkemboi - 63:44

4. Roney Kibos - 63:48

5. Daniel Kipkosgei - 64:25

21km women

1. Nancy Jelagat - 72:04

2. Deborah Samum - 72:45

3. Marion Kibor - 75:05

4. Gladys Kiprono - 75:31

5. Lydia Simiyu - 76:37

