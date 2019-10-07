Kenya: Jubilee Leaders Say Kenyatta Backs Imran Okoth

Leaders affiliated to Kieleweke faction in Jubilee party yesterday asked Kibra constituents to elect Orange Democratic Movement's Bernard Imran Okoth in the November 7 by-election claiming that he has the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Led by MPs Maina Kamanda (nominated) and Maoka Maore (Igembe North), former Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi and former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru, they said Jubilee's McDonald Mariga is sponsored by people opposed to the political pact between the President and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

HANDSHAKE

"I'm a nominated Member of Parliament and directly answerable to the Jubilee Party leader, who is President Kenyatta. I cannot defy my party leader. Imran is the candidate supported by everyone behind the handshake between President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.

"You will not see President Kenyatta coming here to campaign for Mariga because he is supporting Imran," said Mr Kamanda during a church service at PCEA Kibera Parish, Nairobi. They spoke as Mr Mariga, flanked by a number of Jubilee MPs, took his campaign to Laini Saba.

Mr Mariga said his focus, if elected, would be on empowering women and the youth economically, increasing electricity supply and giving bursaries to the needy.

"Please elect me on November 7 and we will start work immediately," Mr Mariga said. Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie said the huge crowd that attended Mr Mariga's rally showed he would easily triumph and that locals were thirsty for development.

DIASPORA

Speaking after a church service in Kibra, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi appealed to the government to investigate claims that there were people buying identity cards in Kibra, warning that if not dealt with, it would disenfranchise many voters.

He also called for a review of all the laws that bar Kenyans with dual citizenship from serving in government, saying they are retrogressive at a time the diaspora community is remitting to the country about Sh200 billion annually. Mr Mudavadi said that ID card buying in Kibra is especially rampant in areas where the ANC candidate, Mr Eliud Owalo, enjoys a fanatical following.

"As usual, we are witnessing cash mongers flaunting massive sums of money in Kibra, whose sources remain shadowy, mysterious and suspect," said Mr Mudavadi as he challenged the government to conduct investigations.