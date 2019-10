Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda won the men's 10,000 metres world title in Doha on Sunday timing the second fastest ever in the championships history of 26min 48.36sec.

The 23-year-old -- silver medallist in 2017 -- is the first Ugandan to win the title.

Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia took silver (26:49.34) and Kenyan Rhonex Kipruto the bronze (26:50.32).