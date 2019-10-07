Kenya: Shilling Gets Boost Against the Dollar on Remittances

6 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Charles Mwaniki

The shilling closed Friday on a stronger footing against the dollar as diaspora remittance inflows offered support.

Traders quoted by news agency Reuters said that there was a fall in dollar demand from energy sector players, whose trading activity tends to have a significant impact on the exchange rate due to the bulk nature of their buys.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at an average of 103.80 in afternoon trading on Friday, having opened the week at an average of 103.89 units.

"Dollar supply sufficiently met demand from the manufacturing sector ... dollar buyers retreated to the sidelines, tipping the scales in favour of the local unit to close on the front foot albeit marginally," said Commercial Bank of Africa in a market note on Friday.

In the coming week, business people say the shilling is likely to continue trading in a tight range against the dollar absent of any market shaking news.

Central Bank has also shown a willingness in recent weeks to mop up liquidity heavily, which would support the stability of the shilling in case volatility starts to creep in.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Business
East Africa
Currencies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Scores of Russian Mercenaries Killed in Libya - Reports
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.