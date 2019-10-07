Zimbabwe: 'Mhaka Legitimate Heir to Chinamhora Throne'

The succession in the Chinamhora chieftaincy in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East, is set to reach a crescendo, four years after the death of Simon Goneka on July 23, 2015.

Currently, the late Goneka (Chief Chidziva)'s son Lista Chidziva, is the acting Chief Chinamhora.

As is the norm, a substantive chief should be installed at least two years after the death of a chief.

However, there have been delays in finding the substantive chief amid controversies and claims of skulduggery and corruption.

Some Government officials are said to be embroiled in the saga.

In the mix are also historical anomalies that saw an undeserving candidate from one of the three families ascending to the throne irregularly.

There are three families under Chinamhora family tree, namely Chinamaringa, Chidziva and Nzvere.

As per tradition, the three families take turns to preside over the traditional affairs of the geographical area in Domboshava and Goromonzi West.

However, recent investigations by The Herald indicate that while the Chinamaringa and Chidziva families have ruled three times apiece since the founding of the chieftainship over a century ago, the Nzvere family has ruled four times and now wants to rule again -- for the fifth time --despite being the junior-most family.

This has irked the other families as well as other stakeholders who have been watching the race closely, prompting a rethink to bring legitimacy and heal rifts in the family.

A senior member of the clan who has seen many transitions said the baton should be passed on to the Chinamaringa family with the house of Chikaka, represented by Ignatius Mhaka (45), poised to take over.

"Let me first clarify one or two things here, the Chinamhora family tree is like this, there is Chinamaringa, Chidziva and Nzvere, these are all from Mhembere family," said the senior member.

"Since time immemorial these three families agreed to take turns in ruling the land under their jurisdiction.

"Chinamaringa was the first to rule followed by Chidziva and lastly Nzvere."

He said this was the norm until Nzvere family took over the throne for two consecutive times without the consent of others, that is from 1908 to 1915.

"Let me start on the seventh Chinamhora chief, who was called Charumbira from the Chinamaringa family, he was followed by Chingoma from Chidziva family and lastly Kuvhimadzama from Nzvere family," he said.

"Kuvhimadzama died in 1907 and as was the agreement, the chieftainship was supposed to go back to Chinamaringa but instead, another son, Shambare Chidyausiku from Nzvere family, took the reins in 1908 till his death in 1915. This means they (Nzvere family) ruled twice in a row thereby flouting the agreement.

"This conduct by Nzvere family did not go well with the Chinamhora family. In 1916, Chagwedera of Chinamaringa took over for the second time until 1928, he was followed by Muchenje from Chidziva family who ruled from 1930 up to 1937.

"In 1938, Benard Kahari of Nzvere family took over for the third time and ruled for 30 years, he died in 1968, in 1975, Tomy Muchenje Gwindi of Chinamaringa took over and ruled until 1992 followed by Simon Goneka from Chidziva family who ruled from the year 2000 until his time of death in 2015."

He said from 2015 to present, Goneka's son Lista Chidziva was the acting Chief Chinamhora.

He said all the families had their turns but there is a dispute on whether the throne should be given to the Nzvere family, which in the past allegedly ruled twice in a row without the consent of the family or the reins should be handed over to the Chinamaringas, which is the eldest family of Mhembere so as to start the rotation afresh.

"Now there is need to install a substantive chief, if it was that the Nzvere did not dishnour the agreement, it was not going to be a disputable move to choose one from that family," our source told us.

"Some family members are saying the rotation should start afresh from the eldest family going down, some are saying the Nzvere should not be allowed to get away with what they did because the set a wrong precedent, they should allow a normal flow of processes and leave the throne to their elder brothers."

Another source said who is knowledgeable with the Chinamhora chieftainship concurred and said Government should allow the family to reach an agreement then a substantive chief installed.

"Now this should be very simple because ever since the Chinamhora clan settled in Goromonzi, they have been an agreement that each family should take a turn in this chieftainship so as we speak, Chinamaringa family should be given his chance to the throne because by all means, it is their time to be given the reins," he said.

Acting Chief Chidziva said succession would be decided on in and by the family, politely declining to divulge more or to shed light on who is set to ascend the chieftaincy.

The succession question in the clan comes at a time when the area is facing challenges of rapid urbanisation, moral decay, irregular selling of land, a dwindling economic base, among other ills.