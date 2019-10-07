Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Fulfils Electoral Promises

Masvingo — The ruling Zanu-PF is on course in terms of fulfilling electoral promises it made to the electorate during last year's harmonised elections campaign in Masvingo province, with several projects now at various stages of implementation, Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs Cde Ezra Chadzamira has said.

Cde Chadzamira, who is also the Zanu-PF provincial chairman, said the party was a people oriented party keen to see a better living environment for Zimbabweans from all walks of life.

In an interview with The Herald, Cde Chadzamira said the ruling party was implementing life-changing projects in the province as part of its mandate to serve the people.

"We are fulfilling all the promises that we made to the people during our election campaign last year," said Cde Chadzamira. "If we are to look at road development, there are several roads that are being rehabilitated in line with what we promised the people.

"For instance, we have multi-million dollar projects such as the Chivi-Mhandamabwe, Zvishavane-Rutenga, Gutu-Kurai, Gutu-Buhera and the Zimuto-Chatsworth roads that are being tarred. In the agricultural sector, we are rehabilitating various irrigation projects.

"One of them is the upgrading of the Muzhwi-Mushandike canal which is expected to benefit 3 000 households. We also have the Chilonga Irrigation Scheme and we are also looking at the resuscitation of industries and mines.

"In this regard, the pumping out of water at Mashava Mine has been completed and we are now looking at stage two,which is the production stage. An investor has also been secured for the Cold Storage Company for it to resume operations."

Cde Chadzamira said disbursement of devolution funds was progressing well in various districts in the province.

He said every district received devolution funds and they were now waiting for the second tranche.

"We also have a massive sugarcane project in Chiredzi which known as the Kilimanjaro project," he said. "Under this project, there is development of 4 000 hectares of land and the developer has already completed the clearing of land 600 hectares have already been planted.

"The ultimate objective is to plant 4 000 hectares. Development of people's lives is at the heart of all the activities that we undertake in the province as a party and Government."

Minister Chadzamira said due to the concerted efforts and unparalleled development that Zanu-PF was undertaking in the province, they were confident of reclaiming one the only urban seat that the revolutionary party lost to MDC-Alliance in the next harmonised elections slated for 2023.

He said Masvingo province was a no- go area for the opposition parties and Zanu-PF was championing several programmes to benefit the ordinary citizens.