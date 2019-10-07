Zimbabwe: British Council Sued Over U.S.$11k Debt

7 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Fungai Lupande

The British Council Zimbabwe has been summoned to the High Court for failing to settle a US$11 000 debt they owe a construction company for refurbishing their Belgravia offices.

Africa Refractory Industries (Pvt) Ltd approached the High Court seeking to recover the money or equivalent value at the prevailing interbank market rate plus five percent interest.

"On February 12, this year the British Council Zimbabwe entered into a contract with Africa Refractory Industries (Pvt) Ltd for certain construction services to their offices," read the summons.

"The British Council made payment of US$62 671, 44 leaving a balance of US$11 708, 28. Africa Refractory Industries (Pvt) Ltd fully performed its obligation in terms of the agreement. An invoice of the final payment of US$11 708, 28 was submitted to the British Council Zimbabwe who for no just cause refused, failed and or neglected to pay plaintiff the balance."

Africa Refractory Industries (Pvt) Ltd is seeking a High Court order compelling the British Council Zimbabwe to pay the money plus five percent interest.

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved.

