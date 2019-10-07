Kenya: Robert Muthomi Officially Quits as FKF CEO

Robert Muthomi has asked to leave his post as Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Chief Executive officer.

This development was confirmed on Saturday by FKF president Nick Mwendwa, who also confirmed Barry Otieno will formally be taking up the position.

He spoke at the Federation's Annual General meeting at Safari Park hotel in Nairobi.

"I spoke to Robert a few weeks ago and he asked to leave," confirmed Mwendwa.

"Robert has asked me to step down and we have accepted his decision."

ABUSED HIS OFFICE

Muthomi commenced working as FKF CEO in 2016 immediately Mwendwa was elected president.

But he was then forced to step down from this position earlier this year so as to allow for investigations over allegations he had abused his office.

Formerly owner of Kenya Kenya Premier League side Nakuru All Stars, Muthomi was accused of irregularly facilitating the travel of Sofapaka striker John Avire and his agent to Egypt to seek a professional deal.

"We have been investigating that matter and expect to close it in two weeks."

Meanwhile, Mwendwa has confirmed he will be seeking re-election for the presidency during the polls set for December this year. He also announced Doris Mwendwa as his running mate.