Rwanda: Armed Assailants Kill 8 in Musanze

5 October 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Régis Umurengezi

Eight residents of Musanze district were killed by armed assailants on Friday night in Kinigi which is adjacent to the Virunga national park.

The attack left 18 causalities, according to a statement issued by the National Police issued on Saturday.

The incident took place at around 9:30pm, according to accounts by some victims who spoke to The New Times. They revealed that the attackers were dressed in civilian attire with guns and knives among other crude weapons.

"I don't know where the killers came from but they attacked people randomly with a knives at night," said one of the attack survivors who was recovering at Ruhengeri Hospital

The survivors said the casualty list would have been more if security forces like the army and police had not intervened on time.

"The army and police successfully repulsed the attackers before they could do more harm," said a resident.

Rwanda National Police said the assailants killed eight residents and injured eighteen others who are undergoing treatment.

The statement went on to say that security organs intervened immediately to save and comfort the residents as a manhunt on whereabouts of the assailants goes on.

Speaking to The New Times on Saturday midday, Dr. Philbert Muhire, the director general of Ruhengeri Referral Hospital said the victims were recovering.

"We are trying our best to save them (causalities) and fortunately we can now witness some improvement," Muhire said.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Scores of Russian Mercenaries Killed in Libya - Reports
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.