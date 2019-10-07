Rwanda: #RwandaDay - Kagame to Interact With Thousands of Rwandans in Bonn

President Paul Kagame is in the Germany city of Bonn for the 10th edition of Rwanda Day where he will meet and interact with thousands of Rwandans in Diaspora.

According to the statement from the Office of the President, Kagame is expected to interact with over 4,000 Rwandans and friends of Rwanda from Rwanda, Europe and the world.

Rwanda Day is held annually, bringing together Rwandans living abroad to reflect on the country's transformation journey.

This year's edition is seen as an opportunity for Rwandans to reflect on the country's transformation for the last 25 years.

It is also offering an opportunity for Rwandans to work together to devise solutions to the nation's challenges towards sustaining its attained development.

Themed "Rwanda25: Owning our Future," this year's edition has a new feature focused on linking job seekers to job opportunities.

The Career Speed Dating Session will bring together young professionals within the Rwandan Community Abroad with close to 20 organizations and companies seeking talent in key sectors including finance, ICT, education among others.

The day's discussions are focusing on Culture and Heritage, and Innovation and Global Connection.

Rwanda Day has, over the last decade been held at least once a year in various cities in Europe and the Americas.

In 2017, the ninth edition event was held in the Belgian city of Ghent.

During that edition, President Kagame spoke a lot about Rwanda's progress and pointed to a nation that had redefined itself.

"We are writing a new destiny for our nation, one based on unity, hard work, truth and self-reliance," Kagame said at the time .

The first Rwanda Day event was held on December 4, 2010, in Brussels, Belgium.

