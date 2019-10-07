Rwanda: Davite Disappointed After Gorilla Rally Accident

6 October 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jejje Muhinde

DAVITE Giancarlo has said that he is disappointed after crashing out of the Mountain Gorilla Rally on Saturday.

The speedy Belgium-licensed driver - who won the rally last year - was the first casualty in a tight race that saw five out of 12 entries pulling out due to accidents.

In an interview, however, Giancarlo also told Sunday Sport that he was grateful that he and his navigator, Jan Demeester, were unharmed in the accident.

"It is disappointing that we lost the chance to defend our title, but I am also thankful we were not hurt in the accident," said Davite.

"We have to get the car fixed and look forward to the future."

The 16th edition of the annual Motorsport event started Friday and concludes on Sunday.

