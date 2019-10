Nigerian foreign affairs minister Geoffrey Onyeama arrived in Namibia on Saturday on an official visit.

Onyeama was met by executive director of international relations Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, after arriving at the Hosea Kutako International Airport.

Onyeama and his Namibian counterpart, minister of international relations Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, will meet on Monday, 7 October, to discuss bilateral, regional and multilateral issues concerning both countries.

The visit will conclude on 8 October.