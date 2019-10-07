Namibia: Geingob Argues Swapo Is 'Namibia's Only Hope'

President Hage Geingob on Saturday said only Swapo could move Namibia forward, as there was no other capable political party for that purpose.

Geingob made the remark during the launch of the 2019 Swapo manifesto at the Olufuko Cultural Centre at Outapi in the Omusati region.

The president referred to the party's manifesto as a contract and a declaration of Swapo's intentions and "a future characterised by inclusive and shared prosperity."

Geingob reiterated that Swapo was dedicated to fighting corruption and that alleged corruption cases at the SME Bank, the Government Institutions Pension Fund and elsewhere are dealt with by the judiciary.

He defended his record on fighting corruption, saying he even reported some of his Cabinet ministers to the Anti-Corruption Commission.

