Namibia: Geingob Urges Namibians to Stick With Swapo

President Hage Geingob has said only the Swapo Party can move Namibia forward, as there is no other capable political party for this purpose.

Geingob made these remarks on Saturday during the launch of Swapo's manifesto 2019 at Olufuko cultural centre at Outapi in Omusati region.

The president referred to the party's manifesto as a contract and a "...declaration of our intentions, a future characterised by inclusive and shared prosperity..."

He reiterated that Swapo was dedicated to fighting corruption and that all the alleged corruption cases at SME Bank, GIPF and others are being dealt with by the judiciary.

The president defended his record in fighting corruption, saying he even reported some of his Cabinet ministers to the Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC).

Geingob said Swapo has maintained its political success due to the evolution of ideas, continuity of leadership and unity of purpose.

This, he said, is well captured in the notion 'The Legacy Continues. "We remain rooted in sound principles of governance, because we know that a principle half compromised is a principle compromised," he said to loud applause. The president also took a swipe at those who are criticising the party that its recent electoral college had

left out the youth.

"Don't tell us the youth are left out.

They are all being groomed. Prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, vice president of the party, deputy prime minister and international relations minister. We have (environment minister) Pohamba Shifeta, urban and rural development minister Peya Mushelenga, Erastus Utoni and others who have all come through the youth ranks," Geingob said. Meanwhile, Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa has said when economic times are tough as is now in Namibia, it is not advisable for people to change political allegiances.

"This is not the time to point fingers and change leadership but we must hold hands," she said.

Swapo promised to spearhead efforts to economically empower and socially uplift young people.

Below is a summary of the promises made in the party's election manifesto:

- Education: To increase education opportunities and skills creation.

- Trade: To continue giving preference to Namibian companies by ensuring that locally consumed goods are sourced locally through the Public Procurement Act.

- Corruption: Fight corruption, increase the number of women, youth, and persons with disabilities in leadership and decision-making positions.

- Support the implementation of the strategic and action plan to fight corruption and to increase the human capacity and funding for the ACC.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

- To provide for the establishment of a whistle-blower protection office that will provide disclosure of improper conduct and protection of whistle-blowers. Ensure finalisation of the 445 pending cases of corruption.

- Water supply: If elected into power the party will rehabilitate ageing water supply facilities, develop new national water infrastructure to ensure water security for domestic and industrial use. It will do this by rehabilitating the Calueque-Oshakati water transformer system and the rehabilitation and expansion of the Oshakati water treatment plant to ensure water supply security to the Northern Namibia from the Kunene River.

- Industrialisation: Review upgrade and enforce the country's labour laws in favour of industri- alisation, economic growth and improved living standards.

- Financial sector development: The party says it is committed to establishing a sovereign wealth fund to serve as fiscal stabiliser and to secure Namibia's future financial stability.

- Energy resources: Increase electrification coverage nationally by 50% by 2021-2022 and rural electrification by 50% by 2020. Bring on-stream additional private sector renewable energy IPP projects, including the 20MW Omburu PV power project near Omaruru at an estimated value of N$500 million by 2020.