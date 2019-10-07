Kenya: Blow for Kenyan Football as Another Sponsor Exits

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has confirmed Bamba Sport has officially indicated its intention to stop broadcasting National Super League (NSL) matches.

Bamba Sport entered into a three-year deal with FKF in 2017 worth Sh10 million per annum for broadcast rights of the country's second-tier league.

Bamba Sport was scheduled to air a double-header at Camp Toyoyo on Saturday - Northern Wanderers hosting Muranga SEAL and Administration Police versus Vihiga United - but that did not happen.

Nation Sport has reliably learnt that Bamba Sport management on Friday informed its production crew as well as FKF that the plan was off until further notice.

Speaking during the FKF Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Safari Park Hotel earlier on Saturday, President Nick Mwendwa confirmed the development calling for unity among stakeholders during the current financial crisis in Kenyan football.

"Bamba have indicated that they want to exit the NSL. With the exit of gambling firms, most businesses have been hurt and Bamba's decision is also an economical one because of the ripple effect," said Mwendwa.

"Teams in the KPL and NSL are struggling financially. The federation itself is also in problems but it is always dark before the day. The financial challenges now call on us as football stakeholders to come together and find a solution. We have to be very creative in how we package our football for sale now. I have written to the Ministry of Sport twice asking them to support the clubs but nothing has happened yet," he added.

The withdrawal of Bamba from the NSL comes just a day after Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Chief Executive Jack Oguda hinted that the top tier could be halted amid a biting financial crisis following the exit of SportPesa as title sponsors.