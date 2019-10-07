Nigeria: Adesina Honoured With Emeka Anyaoku Lifetime Achievement Award

7 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)

Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, President of African Development Bank (AfDB) was on Sunday honoured with the Emeka Anyaoku Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his outstanding performance.

In his speech at the occasion which held in Lagos on Sunday, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Adesina said that the recognition was never the expectation or endgame when one was passionate about his work.

"But when one's modest contributions and efforts are found worthy of honour, it is both a surprise and a delight.

"Recognition is always a down payment to do even more. So, in this regard, all I can humbly say is so help me God!

"I eventually became the driver of all I would do, become and be most proud of in life," he said.

NAN reports that Adesina previously served as Nigeria's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Until his appointment as Minister in 2010, he was Vice President of Policy and Partnership for the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

