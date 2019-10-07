Nigeria: Govt Moves to Seize Maina's Multi-Million Property in Nigeria, Abroad

7 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Soni Daniel

Abuja — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has filed court papers to confiscate a number of properties traced to the embattled former Chairman of the Pension Reforms Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina.

At the same time, the anti-graft agency has filed another motion to get an extended order to detain the former deputy director with the Customs, Immigration and Prisons Pension, CIPPO, who was handed last week by the Department of State Services after being arrested in an undisclosed hotel in Abuja.

A top source said last night that the EFCC had traced many houses worth hundreds of millions of Naira at home and abroad to Maina.

"The commission strongly believes that these properties which our operatives have traced in Nigeria and in other jurisdictions could have not have been genuinely procured by a civil servant like Maina no matter how long he would have worked in the service," one of the sources said in Abuja last night.

"We have therefore filed for the temporary forfeiture of the mansions traced to him, which we strongly believe are proceeds of economic and financial crimes," an official said.

Beyond the houses, EFCC has traced five companies, which it claimed Maina also used to engage in money laundering and has asked him to provide details of the money in the accounts of the firms.

The lists of the firms are Cluster Logistics, Drew Investment & Construction Ltd, Kongolo Dynamics Cleaning Ltd, "Dr" AbduUahi A. Faizal, Nafisatu Aliyu Yeldu and Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina.

There were indications last night that Maina might be charged to court this week to answer for a barrage of economic and financial charges leveled against him by the EFCC and the Federal Government.

