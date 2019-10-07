Zimbabwe: Government Pleads With Striking Doctors

6 October 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

Health Minister Obadiah Moyo has pleaded with striking doctors to return to work for the sake of their suffering patients.

The doctors have been on industrial action for over a month demanding a review of their working conditions.

"Those who fail to do so will be in breach of their contracts of employment and will face disciplinary action," said Moyo.

On Saturday Moyo told journalists at a media briefing that government has shown its sincerity continuously engaging the health workers to address their challenges.

"Their remuneration packages have been reviewed consistently in the context of the obtaining economic climate.

"Government is therefore appalled that doctors have walked out from the negotiating table and from their patients who are in dire need of their care," the Health Minister said.

According to Moyo, on Friday all parties to the Health Services Bipartite Negotiating Panel (HSBNP), agreed to a 60% increase on Health Sector Specific Allowances.

However, the doctors' representatives walked out of the negotiations, as they preferred a higher percentage.

"The 60% increase was an improvement on the previous offer by government of 30% which was rejected by the health apex council," Moyo told journalists.

"The new allowances cover Night Duty Allowances, Nurse Managers Allowances, On-Call allowances, special health allowances and a Standby/Call out Allowance."

He added: "The parties to the meeting also agreed on locum rates for Nurses and Paramedics to be reviewed from $4 to $16 per day hour, and from $6 to $24 per night.

"Locum rates for doctors were also reviewed from the current $7 to $28 per day hour, and from $10 to $40 per night hour."

The Minister went on to say that uniform allowance has been reviewed from $75 to $300, uniform maintenance ($75 to $300, psychiatric ($20 to $100) per month, out of residence ($250 to $500) per month and post basic allowance reviewed from $70 to $150 per month whilst additional post basic allowance would be increased from $10 to $25 per month from the additional qualification.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Business
Health
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Scores of Russian Mercenaries Killed in Libya - Reports
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.