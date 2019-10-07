Nigeria/Brazil Friendly - Rohr Hands Solomon-Otabor Late Call-Up

7 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Temisan Amoye

CSKA Sofia of Bulgaria winger Viv Efosa Solomon-Otabor has been handed a late call-up by Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr for the friendly against Brazil.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three-time African champions Super Eagles will play five-times world champions Brazil at the Singapore National Stadium, Kallangin on Oct. 13.

A tweet on the Nigeria Football Federation's (NFF's) official handle on Sunday night said Solomon-Otabor has been called-up by Rohr as a replacement for the injured Samuel Kalu. It is the first time Solomon-Otabor has been invited to the Super Eagles.

"Viv Efosa Solomon-Otabor of PFC CSKA Sofia, Bulgaria, has been called up by Coach Gernot Rohr to replace injured Bordeaux winger, Samuel Kalu, for the Oct. 13 friendly against Brazil in Singapore," the NFF tweeted.

Kalu picked up an injury in training with his French club, Bordeaux, and missed Saturday's 3-1 away loss at Toulouse as a result of the setback. Solomon-Otabor, 23, has featured in seven league games for CSKA Sofia this season.

NAN also reports that Rohr had named Tyronne Ebuehi as a replacement for Leganes of Spain defender, Kenneth Omeruo on Saturday.

Source: NAN

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Scores of Russian Mercenaries Killed in Libya - Reports
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.