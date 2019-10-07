Zimbabwe: Regional Milling Indaba to Afford Musarara Chance to Lure Outside Investors

Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) chairman, Tafadzwa Musarara is set to take advantage of a regional conference he is set to attend this week to lure some foreign business people to consider Zimbabwe's milling industry as a possible investment area.

This is after the millers boss has been invited to be the guest speaker at a regional milling and beverage indaba to be hosted by AFMASS FoodTech Southern Africa.

The regional conference will be held by Zambia in its capital, Lusaka and is set to run from 9 to 11 October.

Among those set to attend are regional and international businesspeople and investors who are keen to explore new business ventures in the region.

The event will afford the GMAZ boss an opportunity to lure new investors with keen interests in investing in Zimbabwe's milling sector.

"The milling industry in Zimbabwe is at an important crossroad and many of the event visitors would like to hear first-hand from your Chairman, the prospects of the industry in the future," said Francis Juma, the Founder, and CEO of the organisers of the event, AFMASS FoodTech Southern Africa in his official invitation to Musarara.

"We would also like to invite GMAZ to be among our Strategic Partner for the event as well. As a Strategic Partner, you receive branding rights, Expo booth (if required) and other benefits. This FREE partnership also enables you to invite your members to participate and attend the conference and expo for free," he said.

Juma said they would want their 2020 edition of the event to be held in Zimbabwe with GMAZ being the host.

AFMASS FoodTech Southern Africa edition is a regional event that brings together key decision-makers from the food, beverage, and milling industry in southern Africa.

