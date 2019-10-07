Kenya: Tabichi Tips UK Teachers on How to Engage Youth in Sciences

The 2019 Global Teacher Prize winner Peter Tabichi has given United Kingdom teachers tips on how to engage the youth in science subjects.

Brother Tabichi, who is also a member of St Franciscan Friar, is on a tour on Europe and United States of America.

He was a special guest during the 74th session of UN General Assembly in New York where he delivered a key note address. He urged the UN member states to support Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in Africa.

SCIENCE MUSEUM

On Thursday, in his visit to the home of British Science, Brother Tabichi, who won the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize for 2019, visited London's Science Museum.

Brother Tabichi who teaches at Keriko Mixed Day Secondary School in Pwani Village, in Nakuru County, took part in a session with UK teachers at the Science Museum Group Academy.

The meeting explored how to engage young in science. It also and encouraged STEM professionals to exchange ideas and best practices.

The London's Science Museum Group Academy offers inspirational research informed science engagement training and resources for teachers, museums and STEM professionals.

PURSUE SCIENCES

Brother Tabichi discussed how he developed his school's science club, reached out to parents and encouraged his students to pursue sciences in a school with no resources.

"When I teach my students about the world and why it turns, when I show them how the basic forces of our planet work, I see the wonder in their eyes," said Brother Tabichi.

"I felt the same wonder at the awe-inspiring things exhibited here in Science Museum. There is nothing like showing science in action to switch students' minds on," he added.

Brother Tabichi told the top UK teachers that he was honoured to be in London's home of British science to talk about how the world can capture the imaginations of students in Africa.

"With the right education, Africa will one day produce great scientists," he said.

He said that all the great men and women who will solve some of the challenges Africa faces is a spark. The Science Museum Group's Director of Learning Susan Raikes said they were delighted to host Brother Tabichi.

FASCINATED

The teachers were fascinated to hear about Brother Tabichi's innovative teaching methods in a school with limited resources.

"There is huge value in bringing together people who can inspire the next generation," said Ms Raikes.

While in London, Brother Tabichi will also visit the Royal Society and Welcome Trust as well as Royal Over-Seas League where he will hold talks with Sir Anthony Seldon, British educator, historian, author and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Buckingham.

Brother Tabichi is also expected to use "Science Challenge" talk to woo the UK to help Africa's youth work towards addressing climate change, drought, food insecurity and disease prevention.