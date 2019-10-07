South Africa: Police Condemn Alex Mob Justice After Two Are Burnt to Death

Gauteng police are investigating a case of murder after two people were assaulted and burnt to death in what is believed to be an act of mob justice.

Colonel Lungelo Dlamini on Sunday said the two unidentified victims were attacked and burnt beyond recognition on Saturday evening on the corner of Roosevelt Street and Second Avenue in Alexandra.

He said the men were alleged to have been involved in robbery.

"Allegations are that the victims have been involved in robbing members of the community and they were caught while running towards the local hostel. They were assaulted and burnt to death. Both deceased are unknown, and police are calling anyone who may know their next-of-kin to come forward."

Suspects injured in shootout

In an unrelated incident also in Alexandra, Dlamini said two suspects were wounded during a shootout with police. He said the incident, which took place on the corner of Lenin and London roads also on Saturday, left both suspects injured. Two unlicenced firearms were seized.

The assailants are alleged to have been stealing a VW Polo at a carwash in River Park. He said the owner of the vehicle had confronted them.

"As the owner was involved in a struggle with one of the suspects, police officers who were on routine patrol stopped. In the process, the suspects fired shots at them. During an ensuing shootout, two of these suspects were wounded."

Dlamini said one suspect was under police guard at the Thembisa Hospital, while the other had been treated and discharged at the local clinic.

A case of attempted murder, car theft and possession of unlicenced firearms are being investigated.

"Both suspects will appear at the local magistrate's court within 48 hours," he said.

Man hands himself over after killing mother

Dlamini also reported that a 33-year-old man would appear in court on Monday after handing himself over to police in Soshaguve for killing his 74-year-old mother.

"When police visted the scene, they discovered the body of an elderly woman. It is suspected that she died due to strangulation. The exact cause of death will be established when a postmortem has been done on the body. The motive for the killing is still unknown."

Source: News24