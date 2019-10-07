Malawi: Undule Backs Bushiri's Call to Prepare for Malawi Presidential Elections Case Outcome

Renowned social and political activist Undule Mwakasungula has backed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri's message of preparing Malawians for the elections court, saying the sentiments are timely and commendable.

Undule rose to prominence between 2010 and 2011 when he led the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in fighting against late Bingu wa Mutharika's government.

During a news briefing last Wednesday in South Africa, Bushiri called on political leaders to prepare their followers regarding the outcome of the elections case as it has already divided the country.

The prophet warned the outcome could lead to more violence in the country if not well managed.

Undule said Malawians need to coexist no matter the differences underlining that 'we are all God's children.'

The former executive director of Center for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) is not the only who has accepted and backed Bushiri's call.

Legal expert Chrispine Sibande, political parties such as MCP and UTM, even HRDC have welcome Bushiri's call.