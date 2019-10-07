Malawi: Undule Backs Bushiri's Call to Prepare for Malawi Presidential Elections Case Outcome

6 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Renowned social and political activist Undule Mwakasungula has backed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri's message of preparing Malawians for the elections court, saying the sentiments are timely and commendable.

Undule rose to prominence between 2010 and 2011 when he led the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in fighting against late Bingu wa Mutharika's government.

During a news briefing last Wednesday in South Africa, Bushiri called on political leaders to prepare their followers regarding the outcome of the elections case as it has already divided the country.

The prophet warned the outcome could lead to more violence in the country if not well managed.

Undule said Malawians need to coexist no matter the differences underlining that 'we are all God's children.'

The former executive director of Center for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) is not the only who has accepted and backed Bushiri's call.

Legal expert Chrispine Sibande, political parties such as MCP and UTM, even HRDC have welcome Bushiri's call.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Scores of Russian Mercenaries Killed in Libya - Reports
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.