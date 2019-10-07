Malawi: Mutharika Set to Hold First Political Rally in Lilongwe - DPP Defiant in MCP Stronghold

6 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

President Peter Mutharika is set to hold his first political rally in Lilongwe after the highly disputed May 21 elections, to prove that the central region is not a politically no go zone for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

According to the office of the President and Cabinet, Mutharika will hold the rally on Tuesday at Kamuzu Institute for Youth after launching the construction of the Unites States of America funded 250 secondary schools.

The OPC says the ground breaking ceremony for the launch of the schools will take place at Kawale community day secondary school from 2pm.

President Mutharika has been holding political engagements, including rallies in the south only, the region that gave him and the DPP more votes during the election.

He gets into Lilongwe with heavy security and armoured vehicles.

