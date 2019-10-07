Kenya: Recovery Operation Enters Day Eight With South African Divers Joining in

The recovery operation of the bodies of Mariam Kidenga, 35, and her four-year-old daughter Amanda Mutheu continues.

On Sunday the search was narrowed down to four position of the initial 14 position the Kenya Navy divers had previously identified.

A statement by the government spokesperson Col. (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna on Sunday stated the four position are in a much more difficulty terrain that requires a lot more cautious approach, 'so as not to endanger the safety of the divers'.

"Taking into consideration the realities of underwater characteristics and the depths involved, the divers can only stay submerged for not more than six minutes," said Oguna.

According to Oguna, because of the difficulties under the water it will take longer to search the remaining four places.

Oguna added that more divers from South African will join in the recovery operation from Monday.

The two victims were on board the Toyota ISIS when the incident occurred. The Toyota ISIS motor vehicle plunged into the Indian Ocean while aboard the MV Harambee ferry last Sunday evening.