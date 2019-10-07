South Africa: Cheetahs Thrash Ulster in Bloem, Flying High in PRO14

Cape Town — Anthony Volmink scored a hat-trick on Saturday as the Cheetahs secured a commanding 63-26 PRO14 victory over Ulster in Bloemfontein.

It was a near-perfect performance from the hosts, who have made a serious statement early in the 2019/20 edition of the tournament after they were comfortable 48-14 winners over the Glasgow warriors last weekend.

The Cheetahs ran in a total of nine tries on the night to secure the bonus point and they now sit on top of their conference after two rounds.

Former Springbok scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar, meanwhile, continued his superb form from both open play and with the boot, where he landed eight out of eight conversions.

The Cheetahs host Munster next weekend.

Scorers:

Cheetahs 63 (28)

Tries: Anthony Volmink (3), Rhyno Smith (2), Joseph Dweba, Louis Fouche, Reinach Venter, Penalty Try

Conversions: Ruan Pienaar (8)

Ulster 26 (7)

Tries: Sam Carter, James Hume, David Shanahan, Craig Gilroy

Conversion: John Cooney (3)

Source: Sport24