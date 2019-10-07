South Africa: Cheetahs Thrash Ulster in Bloem, Flying High in PRO14

5 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — Anthony Volmink scored a hat-trick on Saturday as the Cheetahs secured a commanding 63-26 PRO14 victory over Ulster in Bloemfontein.

It was a near-perfect performance from the hosts, who have made a serious statement early in the 2019/20 edition of the tournament after they were comfortable 48-14 winners over the Glasgow warriors last weekend.

The Cheetahs ran in a total of nine tries on the night to secure the bonus point and they now sit on top of their conference after two rounds.

Former Springbok scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar, meanwhile, continued his superb form from both open play and with the boot, where he landed eight out of eight conversions.

The Cheetahs host Munster next weekend.

Scorers:

Cheetahs 63 (28)

Tries: Anthony Volmink (3), Rhyno Smith (2), Joseph Dweba, Louis Fouche, Reinach Venter, Penalty Try

Conversions: Ruan Pienaar (8)

Ulster 26 (7)

Tries: Sam Carter, James Hume, David Shanahan, Craig Gilroy

Conversion: John Cooney (3)

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Scores of Russian Mercenaries Killed in Libya - Reports
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.